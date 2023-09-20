Hotfix 1.12.2 is Now Available

Hello Onward community,
We have just released another hotfix to address additional issues when Update 1.12 was released. This will fix a variety of bugs happening throughout different game modes and fix some errors that were happening in the settings. Speculative fixes are due to the limited amount of testing we can do on various devices and setups in our QA cycle. If any of the below issues continue to happen, please use our Discord to report the bug(s) you are experiencing.
Changelog
- Fix for hard drive spawn locations that allowed it to spawn outside of accessible map locations
- Fix for multiple Uplinks showing up during Uplink matches
- Fix for attempting to join Competitive Fire Fight through quick join freezing the game
- Speculative fix for players floating in the sky
- Potential fix for game settings not saving
- Speculative fix for Pimax and Windows Mixed Reality users game not launching
- Fix for heartbeat audio staying on when healing yourself
- Fixed and bug that would show “Arsonide” and not the default corpsman
- Speculative fix for defibrillators not spawning
- Adjustment made to prevent more than 3 people joining a fireteam in Fire Fight
- Speculative fix for player states not behaving correctly. (Players having the wrong uniform, being invisible, ect.)
Changed files in this update