Plunge The Plumber update for 11 September 2023

Update 1.5.2

11 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Spanish and French Text
  • Updated settings to be in the Handbook section
  • Added 6 new Visual Effects
  • Improved lighting and performance on visuals

