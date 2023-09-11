 Skip to content

Action! - Gameplay Recording and Streaming update for 11 September 2023

HOTFIX for version 4.37.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear All,

Please forgive us for the bug introduced in version 4.37.0 (random recording/streaming stopping after pressing new hotkeys).

