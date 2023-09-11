HOTFIX for version 4.37.0

Dear All,
Please forgive us for the bug introduced in version 4.37.0 (random recording/streaming stopping after pressing new hotkeys).
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Dear All,
Please forgive us for the bug introduced in version 4.37.0 (random recording/streaming stopping after pressing new hotkeys).
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update