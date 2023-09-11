 Skip to content

Myriad Mayhem update for 11 September 2023

Beta - Patch 0.51

Thought it might help new players to see the actual win / lose condition for the game, so added them in top left (I know I don't show you lose if you die, but I'm gonna change that in a week or two).

So now you see Quests at top left corner.

