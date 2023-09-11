PATCH 0.46 + Italian localization + chopping trees

Hello everyone.
Releasing a fresh small patch:
- Added Italian localization, thanks to the user https://steamcommunity.com/profiles/76561198255362712 for translating the game into Italian.
- Now the eggs at the hens spavnyaetsya after a certain time, previously they appeared and just fell under the landscape.
- Added the ability to cut down trees with an axe. But you can not cut down those trees on which you can hang feeders.
- Now you can use a tractor to deliver hay and Bukhanka to deliver parcels to the villagers.
- Other minor corrections and improvements.
Changed files in this update