Russian Village Simulator update for 11 September 2023

PATCH 0.46 + Italian localization + chopping trees

PATCH 0.46 + Italian localization + chopping trees

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone.
Releasing a fresh small patch:

  1. Added Italian localization, thanks to the user https://steamcommunity.com/profiles/76561198255362712 for translating the game into Italian.
  2. Now the eggs at the hens spavnyaetsya after a certain time, previously they appeared and just fell under the landscape.
  3. Added the ability to cut down trees with an axe. But you can not cut down those trees on which you can hang feeders.
  4. Now you can use a tractor to deliver hay and Bukhanka to deliver parcels to the villagers.
  5. Other minor corrections and improvements.

