GSA 1650: The Roguelitification of Skill Drafts

Hey all!
This version tweaks skill drafting to make GSA play more like a roguelite.
The goal is to reduce repetitive matches by reducing the control we have over our builds. For example, the guaranteed skill now only appears in 33% of matches. This affects all players equally, and still lets us choose and use our favourite - but not every game. Most games we need to adapt to the draft and piece together a smart build as we play, which raises the skill ceiling.
Speaking of skill ceilings, it just got even higher! This is because in ranked mode rounds 1 and 2 now give +1 trophy each. This means that if you manage to win all 3 rounds you can get 12 trophies instead of 10, letting skillful players climb the ranks extra fast.
Next version will rework the perks system into a classes system, making it far easier to switch playstyles between games.
Enjoy!
--- GENERAL CHANGES ---
-
Added a reconnect button. This appears above the play button in purple, and lets you rejoin the last server you were in (useful if you d/c).
-
If you leave a duos/squads server mid-game and rejoin, the server will try and put you back onto the old squad.
-
Improved visual feedback whenever you hit an enemy by making their outline briefly flash white.
--- GAMEPLAY CHANGES ---
-
The draft now only shows 2 skill options instead of 3.
-
The guaranteed skill now only appears in 33% of matches.
-
When you get a bonus skill point, this now jumps from level 0 to 2 instead of 1 to 3.
-
All skill values have been rescaled slightly, so that levels 1 and 2 are a bit weaker, 3 is the same, and 4 is extra powerful.
-
Level 4 skills now appear at levels 7/10/13/16/etc.
-
Skill builds now require 15 skills instead of 12 (5 actives and 10 passives). If you had existing builds below 15, ring 1 skills will be automatically added to them (but you can change them of course).
-
The victors of rounds 1 and 2 get +1 trophy instead of bonus health. This brings the max trophies you can earn per match up to 12.
-
Expanded the size of red zone slightly to reduce player density in showdowns.
-
Rare loot crates are now more likely to fall out in the open instead of in parkour spots.
--- WEAPON CHANGES ---
-
Grenades do +5 damage
-
Molotovs do +5 damage
--- NEW SKILL ---
-
Parasites has been removed from the game. Instead we have a new passive skill called: "Proximity Rounds"
-
Proximity Rounds: Adds high damage bullets to both of your guns. These bullets accumulate over time, but only when standing nearby enemy players.
-
Max bullets charged: 3/6/9/15 with a charging time of 3/2.5/2.0/1.5s per bullet. You must be within 30m to begin charging.
-
Charged bullets do +5hp damage (+10 for shotguns and snipers)
--- SKILL CHANGES ---
-
Self Repair now gives +100% healing while you are below 50% health. Healing is now +15/25/35/55 instead of +30/40/50/70. Cooldown is 16s for all levels.
-
Energize speed is now +5/10/15/25% instead of +10/15/20/25%
-
Frenzy rpm is now +12/20/28/44% instead of +15/20/25/35%. Cooldown is now 22s for all levels instead of 20/19/18/16.
-
Boots of Travel now kicks in after 1.5s for all levels, instead of 2/1.8/1.6/1.2
-
Shrapnel damage boost now applies to vehicle explosions as well. Shrapnel molotov duration is now 2/4/6/10s instead of 2/3/4/6s
-
Radiate impact damage is now 10/20/30/50 instead of 20/30/40/60, but cooldown is now 16s instead of 20/19/18/16s.
-
Critical Shifting now has 5/10/15/25% damage instead of 8/11/14/20%. Duration is fixed at 1s for all levels instead of 0.8/0.9/1.0/1.2
-
Cluster Bomb time between throws is now 1.4/1.2/1.0/0.6 instead of 1.3/1.2/1.1/0.9
-
Firestorm now throws 2/3/4/6 instead of 3/4/5/7 fireballs, but it takes less time to shoot them all out (0.4 instead of 0.7s). Cooldown increased by 4s for all levels.
-
Blade fury range is now 35m instead of 50m
-
Killer cooldowns now reduces cooldowns by 20/40/60/100% instead of 35/40/65/95%
-
Blade Fury cooldown is now 16/15/14/12s instead of 15 for all levels
-
Blade Mail damage reduction is now -15/25/35/50% instead of -25/35/45/60%, but works at the same strength regardless of how empty your clip was (the description already gave this impression, now it just works this way)
-
Mirror images now do 5/10/15/25 damage instead of 10/15/20/30% damage, but their health is now 20/40/60/100 instead of 20/30/40/60
-
Hypnotic Army follower hp is now +20/40/60/100 instead of +30/40/50/70, and cooldown is fixed at 12 instead of 20/18/16/12
-
Smoke Bomb duration is now 1.5/2.5/3.5/5.5 instead of 2/3/4/6 but healing rate is 12hp/s instead of 10hp/s
-
Invis move speed is now +10/20/30/50% instead of +20/30/40/60%, but duration is now 7/14/21/35s instead of 8/12/16/24. Cooldown is now 15s at all levels instead of 20/18/16/12s
-
Venom cooldown is now 20/19/18/16s instead of 15s for all levels. Venom seeking is higher, as is the time the trail stays on the ground.
-
Clip Magnet seeking speed is now fixed at 20 degrees/s instead of 10/15/20/30 degrees.
-
Clip Magnet no longer charges up the remaining bullets in your current magazine (which would get lost on reload). Instead it charges up 20/40/60/100% of both your held weapons
-
Bullet Time seeking is now 10/20/30/50 instead of 10/15/20/30 degrees per second
-
Phase Drifting speed buffed to 150/170/190/230% instead of 150/165/180/210%
