GSA 1650: The Roguelitification of Skill Drafts

Hey all!

This version tweaks skill drafting to make GSA play more like a roguelite.

The goal is to reduce repetitive matches by reducing the control we have over our builds. For example, the guaranteed skill now only appears in 33% of matches. This affects all players equally, and still lets us choose and use our favourite - but not every game. Most games we need to adapt to the draft and piece together a smart build as we play, which raises the skill ceiling.

Speaking of skill ceilings, it just got even higher! This is because in ranked mode rounds 1 and 2 now give +1 trophy each. This means that if you manage to win all 3 rounds you can get 12 trophies instead of 10, letting skillful players climb the ranks extra fast.

Next version will rework the perks system into a classes system, making it far easier to switch playstyles between games.

Enjoy!

--- GENERAL CHANGES ---

Added a reconnect button. This appears above the play button in purple, and lets you rejoin the last server you were in (useful if you d/c).

If you leave a duos/squads server mid-game and rejoin, the server will try and put you back onto the old squad.

Improved visual feedback whenever you hit an enemy by making their outline briefly flash white.

--- GAMEPLAY CHANGES ---

The draft now only shows 2 skill options instead of 3.

The guaranteed skill now only appears in 33% of matches.

When you get a bonus skill point, this now jumps from level 0 to 2 instead of 1 to 3.

All skill values have been rescaled slightly, so that levels 1 and 2 are a bit weaker, 3 is the same, and 4 is extra powerful.

Level 4 skills now appear at levels 7/10/13/16/etc.

Skill builds now require 15 skills instead of 12 (5 actives and 10 passives). If you had existing builds below 15, ring 1 skills will be automatically added to them (but you can change them of course).

The victors of rounds 1 and 2 get +1 trophy instead of bonus health. This brings the max trophies you can earn per match up to 12.

Expanded the size of red zone slightly to reduce player density in showdowns.

Rare loot crates are now more likely to fall out in the open instead of in parkour spots.

--- WEAPON CHANGES ---

Grenades do +5 damage

Molotovs do +5 damage

--- NEW SKILL ---

Parasites has been removed from the game. Instead we have a new passive skill called: "Proximity Rounds"

Proximity Rounds: Adds high damage bullets to both of your guns. These bullets accumulate over time, but only when standing nearby enemy players.

Max bullets charged: 3/6/9/15 with a charging time of 3/2.5/2.0/1.5s per bullet. You must be within 30m to begin charging.

Charged bullets do +5hp damage (+10 for shotguns and snipers)

--- SKILL CHANGES ---