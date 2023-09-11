 Skip to content

围城囚牢 update for 11 September 2023

Version Update ver.1.26

Share · View all patches · Build 12158836 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、Updated the UI of the transition page from preparation to battle: Added tips on levels and enemy units.
2、Added tips for game basic structures.
3、Added window mode in the settings.
4、Fixed the missing text for Berserker's armor penetration, now the attributes of the Berserker will be correctly displayed in the encyclopedia and war camp.
5、Fixed the issue of incorrect display of legendary equipment in the encyclopedia during the game.

