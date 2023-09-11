1、Updated the UI of the transition page from preparation to battle: Added tips on levels and enemy units.
2、Added tips for game basic structures.
3、Added window mode in the settings.
4、Fixed the missing text for Berserker's armor penetration, now the attributes of the Berserker will be correctly displayed in the encyclopedia and war camp.
5、Fixed the issue of incorrect display of legendary equipment in the encyclopedia during the game.
围城囚牢 update for 11 September 2023
Version Update ver.1.26
1、Updated the UI of the transition page from preparation to battle: Added tips on levels and enemy units.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update