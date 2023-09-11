 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SCUM update for 11 September 2023

SCUM -Hotfix 0.9.112.74411

Share · View all patches · Build 12158826 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Heya people we are releasing a small hotfix for some of the issues that are a bit important.

  • Fixed the issues where male characters got messed up visually.
  • Fixed the issue where the BCU charm was not available for supporter pack #1 owners.

Changed files in this update

SCUM Content Depot 513711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link