Green Hell update for 11 September 2023

Hotfix Patch: V 2.5.1 is live now!

Share · View all patches · Build 12158810 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Adventurers!

The newest hotfix to Storage and Transportation is live! We hope you enjoy the newest update!

Here is the full list of patch notes:

  • Game no longer crashes when the Host closes a co-op session while the Client is using the Sled
  • Game no longer crashes when attempting to deliver Water to a Fisherman in the Spirits of Amazonia Mode
  • Constructions no longer remain in the air after the flooring underneath has been destroyed
  • Footbridges can now be build more easily between Doorways
  • The requirement for building a Small Fire under Ayahuasca cauldrons is now properly displayed and the cauldrons are usable for all Players in co-op sessions
  • The boat in the Spirits of Amazonia storyline can be fully repaired - even after a session reload
  • Crouching while using the Sled is now disabled
  • Player can no longer use the Sled while holding a Heavy Object
  • Player is no longer able to interact with the Airport Radio while using the Sled
  • Items can no longer duplicate if placed inside a Construction Ghost which is close to the Sled
  • Finishing building the Sled no longer cuts the grass underneath it
  • The rendering distance of the Elevator has been adjusted
  • Player is now able to move the entire stack of items onto a Shelf
  • Fire starting items no longer reset their durability when put on Shelves
  • Bidons and Bottles no longer lose their contents upon reloading a game save
  • Interaction range for weapons put on Bamboo Weapon Rack has been adjusted
  • Weapon position on Bamboo Weapon Rack has been adjusted
  • Weapon Rack can now be properly destroyed by all Players in a co-op session
  • Campfires can now be properly placed under the Smokers and Campfire Racks that are located on higher floors of the base
  • River Mud which has been dropped during swimming now properly despawns
  • Fast Pick Up option in game is now properly capitalized in all languages

As always, thank you for your constant support and feedback - we would not be able to do it without you.

Sled on!

Creepy Jar Team

