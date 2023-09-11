Hotfix Patch: V 2.5.1 is live now!

Hello Adventurers!
The newest hotfix to Storage and Transportation is live! We hope you enjoy the newest update!
Here is the full list of patch notes:
- Game no longer crashes when the Host closes a co-op session while the Client is using the Sled
- Game no longer crashes when attempting to deliver Water to a Fisherman in the Spirits of Amazonia Mode
- Constructions no longer remain in the air after the flooring underneath has been destroyed
- Footbridges can now be build more easily between Doorways
- The requirement for building a Small Fire under Ayahuasca cauldrons is now properly displayed and the cauldrons are usable for all Players in co-op sessions
- The boat in the Spirits of Amazonia storyline can be fully repaired - even after a session reload
- Crouching while using the Sled is now disabled
- Player can no longer use the Sled while holding a Heavy Object
- Player is no longer able to interact with the Airport Radio while using the Sled
- Items can no longer duplicate if placed inside a Construction Ghost which is close to the Sled
- Finishing building the Sled no longer cuts the grass underneath it
- The rendering distance of the Elevator has been adjusted
- Player is now able to move the entire stack of items onto a Shelf
- Fire starting items no longer reset their durability when put on Shelves
- Bidons and Bottles no longer lose their contents upon reloading a game save
- Interaction range for weapons put on Bamboo Weapon Rack has been adjusted
- Weapon position on Bamboo Weapon Rack has been adjusted
- Weapon Rack can now be properly destroyed by all Players in a co-op session
- Campfires can now be properly placed under the Smokers and Campfire Racks that are located on higher floors of the base
- River Mud which has been dropped during swimming now properly despawns
- Fast Pick Up option in game is now properly capitalized in all languages
As always, thank you for your constant support and feedback - we would not be able to do it without you.
Sled on!
Creepy Jar Team
Changed files in this update