Software Inc. update for 11 September 2023

Patch notes for Beta 1.7.3

Patch notes for 11 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes

  • Other players can now vote to force skip day if non-ready players are AFK
  • Added option to limit how long a day can last before a player is forced to skip to next day
  • Added ability to change game and lobby port for LAN in settings.txt

Fixes

  • Fixed deal filter not being loaded properly from save
  • Fixed plots not being purchasable after a reload in multiplayer, games will need to be saved and reloaded again to fix this
  • Fixed deal accepted by a player still coming in from receptionist for other players, if they hadn't gotten it yet
  • Fixed an issue that would make game unable to load multiplayer saves with corrupted buildings, they should now load
  • Some multiplayer saves had corrupted network data that would eventually break the game for everyone and will now be deleted on load
  • Bunch of stability fixes

