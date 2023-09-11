Patch notes for Beta 1.7.3

Changes
- Other players can now vote to force skip day if non-ready players are AFK
- Added option to limit how long a day can last before a player is forced to skip to next day
- Added ability to change game and lobby port for LAN in settings.txt
Fixes
- Fixed deal filter not being loaded properly from save
- Fixed plots not being purchasable after a reload in multiplayer, games will need to be saved and reloaded again to fix this
- Fixed deal accepted by a player still coming in from receptionist for other players, if they hadn't gotten it yet
- Fixed an issue that would make game unable to load multiplayer saves with corrupted buildings, they should now load
- Some multiplayer saves had corrupted network data that would eventually break the game for everyone and will now be deleted on load
- Bunch of stability fixes
Changed depots in dev branch