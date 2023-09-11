Decision: Red Daze - Update 2, bug fixes

Greetings, Dust Bowl
and nasty bugs Survivors!
A bug fix update was just released, here is the list of the main things improved:
- Fixed missing mouse cursor when launching the game with gamepad or after disabling PS gamepad.
- Fixed an important bug that caused the gamepad to be undetected after starting the game. Now you can always use the gamepad to skip the splash screen and start the game.
- Added the ability to close the map window and team window with the same hotkey that is used to open these windows. Now it is possible to close the map window with the [M] key, and the team window with the [T] key by default.
- Added a text message to notify you when an input device is unsupported or not working properly. This is difficult to check if you are using quality gamepads.
- Fixed a bug that caused additional squad cells to appear when a player repeatedly crossed the Repeller's area of effect with the Charisma buff. Now additional squad cells do not appear.
- Fixed a bug related to teleporting members of another squad along with the player's squad to settlements.
- Added interruption of the recruitment process when shooting. Now recruitment is canceled if the player starts shooting.
- Added an additional check that will probably solve the immortal zombies problem. Enemies should now not have immortals.
- Fixed a bug related to incorrect leader identification when forming the first squad. This fixes some hidden bugs related to squads.
- Fixed a bug related to adding survivors to a squad where squad members could be highlighted with the wrong outline and incorrectly teleported with the player. Squads now work correctly.
- Added a running speed limit when using food or first-aid kits. Now a character cannot run at maximum speed while eating or healing himself.
- Reduced the rate of sleep status reduction by 30%. Survivors now have more time before they want to sleep.
- Fixed the physics model of large turrets, which caused them to sometimes hit themselves at a specific angle. Now heavy turret guns do not hit themselves when shooting.
- The durability of all turrets has been increased by 40%. Turrets are now harder to break.
- The quality of the mouse cursor image has been improved.
- The visual effect of exploding Molotov cocktails has been slightly reworked.
- Also some other minor bugs were fixed.
Have a great week, everyone!
— The Decision: Red Daze Team
Changed files in this update