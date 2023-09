Share · View all patches · Build 12158574 · Last edited 11 September 2023 – 12:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Bug Fixed:

Fixing Tutorial Mission 3 freeze and some smaller Issues.

Some small interface and gameplay glitches

New Feature:

Introducing How to Play info panel that clarifies key features of gameplay to new players.

We are trying to make game as much fun and enjoyable as possible.

Please write your feedback

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2499320/discussions/

I hope you have fun playing The Last Exodus Early Access