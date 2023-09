Share · View all patches · Build 12158356 · Last edited 11 September 2023 – 10:46:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Ballers,

We have applied sanction to the users who used illegal program.

Kf### (Steam): Permanent Ban

Penalized users will get heavier punishment if the punished user continues such abusive behavior in the future.

3on3 FreeStyle Team will continuously monitor the abnormal players to create a fair competition environment.

Any action that can harm the game environment will not be allowed under any condition.

- 3on3 FreeStyle Team