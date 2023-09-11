Release 2023.08.30.9

Highlights

Shift logic improvements to increase variety of selected rescue missions for your shift

Fixed bugs regarding left over objectives which could not be resolved

Voice overs added for Italian, Spanish and French

Enabled the use of Chinese, Japanese and Korean letters in the chat

New chat feature on the operation map to communicate with your squad members or Steam friends

Fixed bugs regarding an empty operation map as well as players accidentally ending up in shifts above their recommended difficulty level

Technical adjustments to try to get the game working for people with integrated graphics cards or whose hardware otherwise doesn’t meet the minimum requirements (see Discord for more details)

Player rank is now displayed in the player profile

Better visibility in night shifts with highlighted mouse cursor. Can be disabled via gameplay settings ("Show Light Below Cursor at Night")

Rework of background music to provide more variety

Added separate setting for ambient and siren volume

Push-to-Talk can now be enabled via Audio settings

Upcoming server maintenance will now be communicated both ingame and in the main menu

More attractive starter bundles with more Emeralds

Various fixes based on received crash dumps via the crash report dialog

Detailed release notes can be found in Discord.

Thank you for providing us with feedback by sending crash dumps via the crash report dialog and writing bug tickets on Discord. If you found new bugs or if your reported bug still exists, feel free to continue using Discord to get in touch with us.