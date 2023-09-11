 Skip to content

Conquistadorio: Prologue update for 11 September 2023

Gameplay optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 12158145 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have made a number of improvements, added visibility to objects, and improved mouse performance. We carefully read your feedback and improve the game constantly! I hope you enjoy the game.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2553961
  • Loading history…
