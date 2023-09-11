We have made a number of improvements, added visibility to objects, and improved mouse performance. We carefully read your feedback and improve the game constantly! I hope you enjoy the game.
Conquistadorio: Prologue update for 11 September 2023
Gameplay optimization
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2553961
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update