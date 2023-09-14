Update #5 - New biome, weekly events, rain & more!

Hey, magical mixers!

After such a warm and dry summer we hope everyone is ready for some rain!

This is our biggest update so far and we are really excited to finally add a new biome - the Bubbling Bog - complete with three new resources.

We are also introducing the calendar and weekly events which will reward you for planning ahead.

On top of this, Griselda is excited for you to continue your journey as her apprentice through a new questline that also introduces you to a new… person.

And lastly, we have made a ton of balance changes and bug fixes. Where do all these bugs come from anyway?

As always, thanks for playing and and please join us on discord where we are very active and happy to hear your feedback.

New Content

New Biome: Bubbling Bog

○ Enveloped in a thick layer of suspiciously green fog.

○ Swampy, bubbly water that you don’t want to spend too much time in.

○ Spooky music.

○ What’s not to love?

New Feature: The Calendar

○ Next to the bed you will now find a calendar.

○ The calendar shows the active weekly event, the upcoming weekly event and how to trigger an alternative event in its place.

○ Events last for a full in-game week and add unique modifiers for you to play into, hopefully increasing your profits.

New Resources

○ Throbheart - A throbbing, squishy life ingredient.

○ Glowlight Nub - A very flashy and pushy soul ingredient.

○ Withersap - A sticky, nasty death ingredient.

Main Quest Continues

○ In order to officially become Griselda’s apprentice, you must prove yourself like never before - but not only to her.

Weather Effect: Rain

○ Randomly occurring effect that makes everything gray and wet. How cozy!

○ Bees hate rain.

○ Bugs are more plentiful.

○ Trees and herbs grow faster.

Changes

Updated Spawn Rules

○ Quarry is now separated into one area with mostly stone and another with mostly ore. This should result in more predictable access to mageroot.

○ Bee hives have been removed from certain areas in the Old Woods.

○ Cloud Shrooms now prefer growing inside ruined buildings.

○ Ghost Spores now prefer growing around Lifelemon Trees.

○ Noxious Bulbs are now more likely to grow closer to Petrified Trees as well as other Noxious Bulbs, making chain explosions more likely.

○ Petrified Trees prefer growing close to Noxious Bulbs.

○ Brain Fungi now grow at an increased rate after completing the quest The Philosophical Stone - Part 8.



Tier 1 investments now only cost 2500 coin.

Tier 2 investments now only cost 15000 coin.

Updated water shaders.

The Balanced Flavor tag is now a +25% sales multiplier for potions instead of a flat number.

Reduced materials needed for tool enchantments - especially earlier enchants.

Reduced potions needed for all customer quests - especially earlier quests.

Sorter Crate costs less coin to unlock.

The quest Unfortunate Son - Part 5 now only requires one Antivenom Potion to complete.

The quest _The Philosophical Stone - Part 10 _now also requires obsidian to complete.

Auto-pickup range has been clamped.

True Sight and Invisibility mixtures have been swapped according to original design.

Truffles can now drop from all stumps in the Old Woods.

Wilderness is now slightly brighter at night.

Bees chase you for a shorter time.

Recall Services are now mentioned in the early main quest help text.

Renamed _Enlarge _mixture/potions to Enlargement.

Bank Investment tier 2 has had its bonus text reduced.

Workstation notifications now blink in sync.

Swapped the order of Sorter Crate and Rusher Crate in the build menu interface.

Bug fixes