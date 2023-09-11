Update 2023/09/11

Added side menu to Style Shop UI

Creating the basics of error log output (so that error logs are output even with panic etc.)

Output error log if image does not exist

If the aspect ratio of the dungeon is different, there is a problem with marker display etc.

Problem where skill RANK is not working.

Error occurred with 0-sided die.

Corrected an error in the format description of item/skill effects.

Fixed multiple same sound effects so that they do not overlap and only appear once.

If HP becomes less than 0 due to poison damage, the character does not die and HP becomes a negative value.

Skill effect “Status Down Element Gauge” is not working.

Fixed a bug where enemies would not take actions that would lower their status.

Corrected effect size correction calculation

We have fixed mainly bugs related to MOD production and added one enhancement to the side menu.

We requested illustrations for enemies for new dungeons and styles and actions for additional styles.

Some English support is being considered after this new element.

The main priorities will be: bugs > MOD development > new element addition > some English support.