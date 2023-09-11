September Update

Your feedback has been taken into account, and we've improved certain aspects (the victory point issue), made some balancing adjustments and, of course, fixed the inevitable bugs! This update was intended to include an alternative deployment mechanism for Polish forces, as a content addition. However, tests carried out over the weekend revealed that the mechanism was working unsatisfactorily. This option will therefore be included in the next update.

Nonetheless, this update is copious (in addition to what is mentioned above):

New units, including an option, when playing the alternate history game, which gives the Polish player five infantry divisions and a cavalry division of Ukrainian volunteers; in the 1930s, vague plans for this were sketched out by the Polish authorities; the option considers that these plans have been realized.

In an alternative history game, the Polish player can also buy French MS.406 fighters or Fairey Battle tactical bombers from the British, with the possibility of them arriving in the game;

New cards that contribute to rebalancing and the victory point issue; now, even more than before, the German player has to move fast or the Polish player has to cause a more or less significant drop in his opponent's victory level; with a lot of luck, this level could even collapse;

A new resilience mechanism for the main Polish infantry divisions and cavalry brigades: from now on, all destroyed units can eventually come back into play in a diminished form, making the game with the Polish side much more interesting.

The game remains difficult on the Polish side, but it also becomes so on the German side, as each opponent has radically opposed obligations, which leads to tense situations, difficult decisions and often crucial battles... German power can grow while Polish resilience is not infinite...

Enjoy the game, and thanks again for your interest!