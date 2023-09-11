Hauma is OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 12157825 · Last edited 11 September 2023 – 13:26:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Calling all Detectives out there!

It's done and Hauma is available now! We're super excited and overwhelmed that we finally achieved this milestone. We hope you'll enjoy playing Hauma as much as we did developing it - with all the blood, sweat, and tears you could imagine.

Feel free to drop a message and share your feedback.

And here's the official release trailer:



Thank you everyone,

the developers at SenAm Games

The story of Hauma unfolds in a thrilling, comic-inspired visual style that only amplifies the unique storytelling elements. Hauma challenges players to master the art of deduction and uncover a harrowing conspiracy perpetuated by the city’s upper echelon.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1443470/Hauma__A_Detective_Noir_Story/

Play the free Prologue now!

Oh, and did you know, that you can already play the Prologue for free? No? Then do it now!

Key Features of Hauma - A Detective Noir Story: