Hauma is OUT NOW!

Calling all Detectives out there!
It's done and Hauma is available now! We're super excited and overwhelmed that we finally achieved this milestone. We hope you'll enjoy playing Hauma as much as we did developing it - with all the blood, sweat, and tears you could imagine.
Feel free to drop a message and share your feedback.
And here's the official release trailer:
Thank you everyone,
the developers at SenAm Games
The story of Hauma unfolds in a thrilling, comic-inspired visual style that only amplifies the unique storytelling elements. Hauma challenges players to master the art of deduction and uncover a harrowing conspiracy perpetuated by the city’s upper echelon.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1443470/Hauma__A_Detective_Noir_Story/
Play the free Prologue now!
Oh, and did you know, that you can already play the Prologue for free? No? Then do it now!
Key Features of Hauma - A Detective Noir Story:
- More than Meets the Eye: Embark on a journey of deduction and intrigue, uncover the secrets of Munich's elite fascist society, and piece together the puzzle of the conspiracy that lies within
- Enter the Mind Palace: Become acquainted with the mindboard, an innovative inventory of interconnected items and thoughts that, when weaved together correctly, uncover clues and unravel mysteries
- Draw Your Own Conclusions: Utilize engaging investigation mechanics, including a variety of puzzles and challenging dialogue riddles
- Comic-Inspired Storytelling: Exhibited in vibrant, graphic-novel-styled art, Hauma visually engages you in a gripping story and doesn’t let you go until you’ve unearthed every last conspiracy
- Hear Me Out: Hauma features a fully voiced cinematic adventure, featuring a diverse cast and evocative characters