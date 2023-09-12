0.11.4 Patch Notes

Patch Schedule

PDT: 3:00 PM, September 12

EDT: 6:00 PM, September 12

CEST: 12:00 AM, September 13

ICT: 5:00 AM, September 13

KST: 7:00 AM, September 13

Agents,

We are deploying a patch (Ver. 0.11.4) to implement some changes and improvements to the game. Some of these were originally planned for 0.12, but our team worked extra hard to bring them to our Agents sooner. As we continue going through the list of suggestions and issues, we will be deploying hotfixes and patches frequently until we can ensure players can all comfortably enjoy the game.

We also have a devlog from Dongsoo Oh, the creative director for Blackout Protocol, discussing a major addition in this patch, as well as additional plans for the next big 0.12 patch. Please take a look at it if you want to learn more about how your feedback is helping us shape the game!

For the list of changes in this patch, please see below.

Community-Requested Changes and Fixes

Added difficulty selection to solo mode Hard difficulty is the previous default difficulty The new Normal difficulty was added in hopes of providing a better onboarding experience for Agents new to Blackout Protocol Made further balance adjustments Solo mode is still in beta, as we will continue to monitor and make further improvements



Changes/Improvements

Changed the Exterminator’s psionic-damage-over-time debuff so that it disappears after a set duration

Improved swapping between weapons/tactical equipment

Adjusted Nethercube and item drop spawn locations

Improved the interaction for accessing secret rooms

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where the camera could keep switching directions back-and-forth at the entrance of the Lobby level

Fixed the issue where the room information would sometimes not display properly in the Lobby UI

Please note that if you are playing at this time, your game will not be interrupted. You will be prompted to download the patch the next time you open Blackout Protocol. It is possible for teammates to play with mismatched game versions, which could potentially impact gameplay. So please install the update as soon as possible for the best experience.

ODS Team

