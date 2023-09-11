 Skip to content

香肠派对 update for 11 September 2023

香肠派对9月11日更新说明

Hi，香肠岛民们好，本次更新中修复了以下问题：

  • 修复含特殊字符的安装路径导致的游戏运行异常问题
  • 修复缺少环境变量导致无法启动的问题

由于目前处于抢先体验阶段，感谢大家对游戏的反馈，我们会继续收集并及时修复大家遇到的BUG、闪退、无法登陆等问题，希望大家能够喜欢并支持香肠派对，祝大家玩得开心！

——香肠派对项目组

