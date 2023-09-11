Patch v1.1.3

New Features
- New Game Mode: Loot
-- Dwarves will always be revived after battle
-- A new game will always start with 5 skill points
-- Additional skill points are added gradually through victories
-- Cannot earn gems from normal battles
-- Can choose from 3 difficulties
--- Easy: earn 50% more gold from bounties
--- Normal: same as Glory/Death
--- Hard: Orcs gain 50% more exp, Elite Orcs equip Poison Vials
Changes
- Selling loot after battle will now also automatically disassemble it
- The AoE attack of Reapers now deals ice instead of physical damage
- Removed 'Dark Crystal' Artifact from Orc item pool
- Reduced costs for forging advanced weapons
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where mythic items could be forged
- Fixed a display bug with the 'Sharp' Veteran Passive
Changed files in this update