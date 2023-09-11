 Skip to content

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 11 September 2023

Patch v1.1.3

New Features

  • New Game Mode: Loot
    -- Dwarves will always be revived after battle
    -- A new game will always start with 5 skill points
    -- Additional skill points are added gradually through victories
    -- Cannot earn gems from normal battles
    -- Can choose from 3 difficulties
    --- Easy: earn 50% more gold from bounties
    --- Normal: same as Glory/Death
    --- Hard: Orcs gain 50% more exp, Elite Orcs equip Poison Vials

Changes

  • Selling loot after battle will now also automatically disassemble it
  • The AoE attack of Reapers now deals ice instead of physical damage
  • Removed 'Dark Crystal' Artifact from Orc item pool
  • Reduced costs for forging advanced weapons

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where mythic items could be forged
  • Fixed a display bug with the 'Sharp' Veteran Passive

