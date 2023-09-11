 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Longvinter update for 11 September 2023

1.11 hotfix 7

Share · View all patches · Build 12157452 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the sauna could be placed so that it would hide other items
  • Fixed a bug where players could not place items at the border of their house area
  • Fixed a bug where a player could turn invisible when using a boat

Changed files in this update

Longvinter Content Depot 1635451
  • Loading history…
Experimental depot Depot 1635452
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link