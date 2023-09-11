- Fixed a bug where the sauna could be placed so that it would hide other items
- Fixed a bug where players could not place items at the border of their house area
- Fixed a bug where a player could turn invisible when using a boat
Longvinter update for 11 September 2023
1.11 hotfix 7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
