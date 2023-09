Note: I will likely not be available for the next week due to moving. If you find any bug, leave it on the forum. I'll take care of it once I'll move to our new place.

Huntress - Fixed Huntress not being able to lock on if the lock on setting was "toggle" instead of "hold"

Huntress Mission - Updated the waypoints to utilize the new system introduced recently. (Holding re-center camera to show where to go.)