The Case of the Golden Idol update for 11 September 2023

Update Notes for September patch for the Lemurian Vampire

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Detectives,

We have made a small patch fixing some typos and visual glitches for the Lemurian Vampire.

Thank you for reporting these issues and if you notice more, let us know!

