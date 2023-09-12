[Notice] [Asia Server Only] Extended server maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 12157128 · Last edited 12 September 2023 – 09:32:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, this is Troubleshooter development team.

We are informing you that the time required for server maintenance and content updates has been extended.

Extended time for maintenance and update:

Daylight saving time is not applied.

Date: September 12, 2023

Tuesday 08:00 ~ 11:30 CET

Tuesday 15:00 ~ 18:30 JST

Tuesday 23:00 ~ 02:30 PST

Tuesday 06:00 ~ 09:30 UTC

We would like to apologize again for not completing the mission within the time we promised you.

We will do our best to complete the maintenance as soon as possible.

Thank you.