[Notice] [Asia Server Only] Extended server maintenance

Hello everyone, this is Troubleshooter development team.
We are informing you that the time required for server maintenance and content updates has been extended.
Extended time for maintenance and update:
- Daylight saving time is not applied.
- Date: September 12, 2023
- Tuesday 08:00 ~ 11:30 CET
- Tuesday 15:00 ~ 18:30 JST
- Tuesday 23:00 ~ 02:30 PST
- Tuesday 06:00 ~ 09:30 UTC
We would like to apologize again for not completing the mission within the time we promised you.
We will do our best to complete the maintenance as soon as possible.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update