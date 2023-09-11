Patch notes for v1.1.0

GAME BALANCE

Whirlpool now applies DOT to all enemies trapped inside, instead of just Fire

Skule moves faster

FIXES

Fixed killed enemy ragdolls being flung in the wrong direction

Enemies that spawn inside of Whirlpools/Pressure Bubbles can now get trapped by them

Enemies killed inside Whirlpool are not flung from it until after it is disabled

OTHER

Persistent corpses - killed enemies no longer instantly dissolve out

Corpses can be hit to have the same effects that hitting the live enemy would have (ex: lightning hits on water enemies cause explosions, enemies can be hit by Nuke Beams to be blown up)

Improved clock appearance

Replaced most tutorial popups with inline messages

All doors have lights indicating whether they are locked or unlocked

Updated "Processing Core" area in Level 1

Revamped level 1 tutorials to make it easier to learn game mechanics

Updated lighting in Level 2

Add Primary ability descriptions to Abilities menu

Whirlpool edge rotation speed increased

Enemies killed by Corruption Therapy have green lightning instead of purple

Audio volumes range from 0 - 100 instead of 0 - 10

Non-game related: updated Steam assets + EULA

IN PROGRESS

Finalizing energy abilities

Menu UI appearance updates