Patch notes for v1.1.0

GAME BALANCE
Whirlpool now applies DOT to all enemies trapped inside, instead of just Fire
Skule moves faster
FIXES
Fixed killed enemy ragdolls being flung in the wrong direction
Enemies that spawn inside of Whirlpools/Pressure Bubbles can now get trapped by them
Enemies killed inside Whirlpool are not flung from it until after it is disabled
OTHER
Persistent corpses - killed enemies no longer instantly dissolve out
Corpses can be hit to have the same effects that hitting the live enemy would have (ex: lightning hits on water enemies cause explosions, enemies can be hit by Nuke Beams to be blown up)
Improved clock appearance
Replaced most tutorial popups with inline messages
All doors have lights indicating whether they are locked or unlocked
Updated "Processing Core" area in Level 1
Revamped level 1 tutorials to make it easier to learn game mechanics
Updated lighting in Level 2
Add Primary ability descriptions to Abilities menu
Whirlpool edge rotation speed increased
Enemies killed by Corruption Therapy have green lightning instead of purple
Audio volumes range from 0 - 100 instead of 0 - 10
Non-game related: updated Steam assets + EULA
IN PROGRESS
Finalizing energy abilities
Menu UI appearance updates
