 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Seonbi : Scholar of Joseon update for 11 September 2023

Bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12157119 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the finishing damage of the Fire Arrow item was stuck at 1.
  • Resolved an issue with some attacks from the Samurai boss having a red outline while actually having purple SuperArmor.
  • Added invincibility frames to the boss skill Flame Rush.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1925861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link