- Fixed a bug where the finishing damage of the Fire Arrow item was stuck at 1.
- Resolved an issue with some attacks from the Samurai boss having a red outline while actually having purple SuperArmor.
- Added invincibility frames to the boss skill Flame Rush.
Seonbi : Scholar of Joseon update for 11 September 2023
Bug fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
