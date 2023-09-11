1.Fix issue with incorrect names when creating new child nodes for text replacement and non-functional right-click menu
2.Add unique child node activation, other results will automatically close when switching child nodes
QuickMatrix update for 11 September 2023
V5.7.0 Text Replacement Fixes and Unique Child Node Activation Development.
