 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jissou Land update for 11 September 2023

Battle Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12156868 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The battle system has been updated.

If you have more than one Adult Jissouseki, you can select Jissouseki to add it as a party member.

If the party has an Jissouseki, you can click the sign to move it to a new field.

If you enter the new field, you can fight Wild Jissouseki.

If you win the battle, you get EXP, Maggots (Money), and Items.

Wild Jissouseki drops Jissou Coin, Branch, and Stone as probability.

If you die in battle or lose the battle, that Jissouseki is excluded from the party.

In addition, 2 new achievements related to this update have been added.

Have a great time at Jissou Land!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2543101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link