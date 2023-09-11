Battle Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12156868 · Last edited 11 September 2023 – 09:52:27 UTC by Wendy

The battle system has been updated.

If you have more than one Adult Jissouseki, you can select Jissouseki to add it as a party member.

If the party has an Jissouseki, you can click the sign to move it to a new field.

If you enter the new field, you can fight Wild Jissouseki.

If you win the battle, you get EXP, Maggots (Money), and Items.

Wild Jissouseki drops Jissou Coin, Branch, and Stone as probability.

If you die in battle or lose the battle, that Jissouseki is excluded from the party.

In addition, 2 new achievements related to this update have been added.

Have a great time at Jissou Land!