Day of the Dino Survival update for 11 September 2023

Update 02 - DINOSAURS!!!

Update 02 - DINOSAURS!!!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for waiting ❤️

New Features

  • Water damage (when in cold water too long)
  • New player spawn locations
  • Added dinosaurs [Raptor; T-rex; Pterodactyl]
  • Player health system
  • Dino meat pickup
  • Weapon damage system
  • Additional UI
  • Respawn system
  • Functional AI
  • Added larger rocks around map
  • Added bunkers
  • Added radio w/music
  • New shipwrecks
  • Other various objects and miscellania
  • Walking, running, jumping, and death sound-effects
  • Primary & secondary firearms now appear on third person player model, when not equipped
  • Added new firearms [MP40 SMG; MG42 LMG; G43 (scoped) rifle]
  • Fall damage to players
  • Admin tools [God mode; Disable HUD; Disable AI]
  • Added female Character Voices to player model
  • Added re-deploy button to tab menu
  • Added kill counter
  • Added match making (for open servers)
  • Added level selector (In lobby settings)
  • Added online player counter and lobbies
  • Added loading screen
  • Added fire to crashed planes
  • Added test level
  • Added loading rendering to game objects (this will need to be tested more)
  • Added beach defences around cost line on island & bunker island
  • Added new main menu music & video
  • Added blood effects to dinosaurs
  • Added British commando boats
  • Added more rocks around crash sites
  • Added more higher rocks around the island border

Updates

  • Updated animations
  • Updated current UI
  • Updated contrast to match the skybox
  • Updated system messages
  • Updated muzzle flashes to weapons
  • Updated hit indicators
  • Updated weapon spawns
  • Updated first person weapon holding location
  • Updated game files to make the game smaller (backend stuff 🥱)
  • Updated game object mesh with all props
  • Updated weapon Ui to all weapons
  • Increased sky-box height limit
  • Removed fog
  • Removed LZ airship & replaced it with an earlier 1910s model
  • Dropped ammo will now consist of players' entire clip (to solve duplication bug)

Fixes

  • Fixed unlimited ammo bug
  • Fixed Steam names not showing in match lobby
  • Fixed frame-drops in some areas
  • Fixed falling through map collisions
  • Fixed out of bounds collision
  • Fixed clipping through rocks
  • Fixed dropped items clipping through geometry
  • Fixed 1st-person models incorrectly activating
  • Fixed network de-sync issue when dropping ammo
  • Fixed "quit game" button not quitting the game
  • Fixed kicking players crashing online lobbies
  • Fixed clipping through map
  • Fixed players pushing each other into rocks
  • Fixed players from shooting with no weapons equipped 👉😎👉
  • Fixed sound effects from playing louder than most other sounds
  • Fixed duplicating player models in multiplayer
  • Fixed multiplayer lobbies from shutting down when kicking other players (this is only a temporary fix until unity gets updated)
  • Fixed being able to join a multiplayer game without a game code
  • General optimisation to internal code
  • Fixed Joining games in session crashing the loading UI
  • Fixed lobby not loading
  • Fixed lighting on island map

Feel free to leave some much-needed feedback & suggests!

  • Henry (CEO of Disco Entertainment)

