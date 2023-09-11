Update 02 - DINOSAURS!!!

Thank you for waiting ❤️
New Features
- Water damage (when in cold water too long)
- New player spawn locations
- Added dinosaurs [Raptor; T-rex; Pterodactyl]
- Player health system
- Dino meat pickup
- Weapon damage system
- Additional UI
- Respawn system
- Functional AI
- Added larger rocks around map
- Added bunkers
- Added radio w/music
- New shipwrecks
- Other various objects and miscellania
- Walking, running, jumping, and death sound-effects
- Primary & secondary firearms now appear on third person player model, when not equipped
- Added new firearms [MP40 SMG; MG42 LMG; G43 (scoped) rifle]
- Fall damage to players
- Admin tools [God mode; Disable HUD; Disable AI]
- Added female Character Voices to player model
- Added re-deploy button to tab menu
- Added kill counter
- Added match making (for open servers)
- Added level selector (In lobby settings)
- Added online player counter and lobbies
- Added loading screen
- Added fire to crashed planes
- Added test level
- Added loading rendering to game objects (this will need to be tested more)
- Added beach defences around cost line on island & bunker island
- Added new main menu music & video
- Added blood effects to dinosaurs
- Added British commando boats
- Added more rocks around crash sites
- Added more higher rocks around the island border
Updates
- Updated animations
- Updated current UI
- Updated contrast to match the skybox
- Updated system messages
- Updated muzzle flashes to weapons
- Updated hit indicators
- Updated weapon spawns
- Updated first person weapon holding location
- Updated game files to make the game smaller (backend stuff 🥱)
- Updated game object mesh with all props
- Updated weapon Ui to all weapons
- Increased sky-box height limit
- Removed fog
- Removed LZ airship & replaced it with an earlier 1910s model
- Dropped ammo will now consist of players' entire clip (to solve duplication bug)
Fixes
- Fixed unlimited ammo bug
- Fixed Steam names not showing in match lobby
- Fixed frame-drops in some areas
- Fixed falling through map collisions
- Fixed out of bounds collision
- Fixed clipping through rocks
- Fixed dropped items clipping through geometry
- Fixed 1st-person models incorrectly activating
- Fixed network de-sync issue when dropping ammo
- Fixed "quit game" button not quitting the game
- Fixed kicking players crashing online lobbies
- Fixed clipping through map
- Fixed players pushing each other into rocks
- Fixed players from shooting with no weapons equipped 👉😎👉
- Fixed sound effects from playing louder than most other sounds
- Fixed duplicating player models in multiplayer
- Fixed multiplayer lobbies from shutting down when kicking other players (this is only a temporary fix until unity gets updated)
- Fixed being able to join a multiplayer game without a game code
- General optimisation to internal code
- Fixed Joining games in session crashing the loading UI
- Fixed lobby not loading
- Fixed lighting on island map
Feel free to leave some much-needed feedback & suggests!
- Henry (CEO of Disco Entertainment)
