Animaze update v1.26.12519 - ChatPal w/ Inworld AI

Hello awesome folks,

We have integrated Inworld AI in Animaze ChatPal as an alternative LLM + voice engine solution.

Inworld AI enables you to fully customize the AI Brain that powers the Animaze avatar, to craft characters with distinct personalities and contextual awareness that stay in-world. Keep in mind that an Inworld AI account and additional fees for Inworld AI services will be needed beyond the Inworld initial free usage allotment.

Desktop Changelog

changes to Animaze ChatPal: added inworld.ai LLM + Voice Engine + Emotions Engine tech. Inworld is the leading Character Engine for AI NPCs. Inworld NPCs exhibit complex and lifelike behaviors, increasing immersion. added voice started and ended API events for Animaze ChatPal. Twitch chat username (sent from Twitch Actions) is now used in Animaze ChatPal chat lines. Twitch chat username (sent from Twitch Actions) can now be used in custom prompts of the Chat Participation action. Animaze ChatPal Twitch Action now supports queueing, we’ve added a “Queue chat messages“ toggle. added support for custom gestures, you can now add detectable words that trigger custom special actions.

added create/restore backup scripts that can help you transfer all advanced configs, customizations, custom imports, etc., from one Animaze installation to another.

fixed rendering issue for Live2D models that have over 36 clipping masks.

fixed the head/body movement freeze after using a generic special action and then interrupting it with the default of the avatar.

added animation import fallbacks for different variations of Mixamo rigs.

added GetCurrentAvatarInfo and GetCurrentSceneInfo API calls.

added Clip Mask size slider for Live2D models (Settings > Video Graphics > 2D Avatar Clip Mask Size).

Editor Changelog

fixed crash on changing texture that is referenced in two or more materials.

As always, we love hearing what you think about the new content and Animaze! Let us know what you’d like to see added to Animaze on our Discord server, email us at support[@]animaze[.]us, or message us on Twitter!

Happy Streaming,

The Holotech Team