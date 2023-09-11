 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Farm Empire update for 11 September 2023

Update notes for September 11

Share · View all patches · Build 12156777 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have made overall adjustments to pricing. Purchasing golden eggs now cost 50% less, and most things you can buy with golden eggs have slightly decreased in cost. A few things have increased in cost though.

  • Huged price drops on airplanes, which now cost about half price.
  • Buying workers without restarting now only costs 100 eggs.
  • The six different time travels now cost 20 / 40 / 60 / 100 / 150 / 200 eggs.
  • The yield of eggs from farms is lowered by approximately 40%.
  • Purchase of upgrade now costs 40 / 60 / 80 eggs.
  • Bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2320131 Depot 2320131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2320132 Depot 2320132
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link