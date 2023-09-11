Update notes for September 11

We have made overall adjustments to pricing. Purchasing golden eggs now cost 50% less, and most things you can buy with golden eggs have slightly decreased in cost. A few things have increased in cost though.

Huged price drops on airplanes, which now cost about half price.

Buying workers without restarting now only costs 100 eggs.

The six different time travels now cost 20 / 40 / 60 / 100 / 150 / 200 eggs.

The yield of eggs from farms is lowered by approximately 40%.

Purchase of upgrade now costs 40 / 60 / 80 eggs.

Bug fixes.