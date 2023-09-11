Update notes for September 11

We have made overall adjustments to pricing. Purchasing golden eggs now cost 50% less, and most things you can buy with golden eggs have slightly decreased in cost. A few things have increased in cost though.
- Huged price drops on airplanes, which now cost about half price.
- Buying workers without restarting now only costs 100 eggs.
- The six different time travels now cost 20 / 40 / 60 / 100 / 150 / 200 eggs.
- The yield of eggs from farms is lowered by approximately 40%.
- Purchase of upgrade now costs 40 / 60 / 80 eggs.
- Bug fixes.
Changed files in this update