Revise Speed Strike Formula (Update 1775)

Update 1775

Adjust how speed strike is calculated (your speed vs target speed) more detail below. In summary, you should see damage increase in speed build such as spear build.

Increase move speed and turn speed for player's large sword moves. 0.2x move speed and 0.15x turn speed while swinging, to 0.4x move speed and 0.2x turn speed. It will be less sluggish when swing.

Speed strike

Before this update, speed strike worked by adding velocity of both parties (adding vectors), if you are running right with speed 4 and target is running left with speed 2 and you land a spear hit on it, enemy got hit harder because it is also running into you, it becomes clash speed of 6 and you get bonus from speed strike accordingly. Ok so that's logical.

But now when you continue to combo your target while it drifts away with same direction as yours, say, you are still running right with speed 4 and target is now bashed and also drifting right with speed 4, two of you are moving at the same speed and direction, so 0 clash speed bonus this time, making spear build and "bashing" item modifier become useless.

This update, will just add speed of both parties without vectorial calculation, you 4 to the right and enemy's 4 to the right = 8 clash speed bonus. Spear build will enjoy significant damage boost from this change.



Previously, in situation like this, there would be less damage to combo 2 and 3 as target is now moving in same direction as yours. Now combo 2 and 3 will properly receive speed strike bonus by this update.