Q2 HUMANITY update for 11 September 2023

Bug Fix Update

11 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■ Bug Fixes
・The hologram that appears when approaching a door has been corrected.
・If a character moves an area while drawing, the drawing of the object is fixed.
・When an object is grabbed and changes to a ball, the object is released from the grip.
・Fixed a bug that caused the ending to play even though the ending conditions were not met.
・Corrected to prevent drawing in areas where objects cannot penetrate.

■Functional Adjustments
・Weight of some objects has been adjusted.

