Bug Fix Update

■ Bug Fixes

・The hologram that appears when approaching a door has been corrected.

・If a character moves an area while drawing, the drawing of the object is fixed.

・When an object is grabbed and changes to a ball, the object is released from the grip.

・Fixed a bug that caused the ending to play even though the ending conditions were not met.

・Corrected to prevent drawing in areas where objects cannot penetrate.

■Functional Adjustments

・Weight of some objects has been adjusted.