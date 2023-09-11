Bug Fix Update

■ Bug Fixes
・The hologram that appears when approaching a door has been corrected.
・If a character moves an area while drawing, the drawing of the object is fixed.
・When an object is grabbed and changes to a ball, the object is released from the grip.
・Fixed a bug that caused the ending to play even though the ending conditions were not met.
・Corrected to prevent drawing in areas where objects cannot penetrate.
■Functional Adjustments
・Weight of some objects has been adjusted.
Changed files in this update