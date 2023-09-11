CD 038: v0.5.5, Update 2 teasers, and Techtonica

Ahoy everyone, Captain Marek speaking, and today I've got some exciting news to share about Update 2 as well as info about the patch v0.5.5 that just landed! But wait, there's more – let me introduce you to Techtonica!

Techtonica + COI bundle

Techto-what? Well, we've teamed up with the folks at Fire Hose Games, the devs behind the recently released title called Techtonica. This game isn't your ordinary factory sim; it's a first-person factory automation full of caverns, machines, conveyor belts, and fully destructible 3D terrain! Plus, there's a good dose of exploration to spice things up.

And here's the best part – we’ve made a discount bundle so that you can get both games at 12% discount! If you're already the proud owner of COI, you can snag Techtonica with this discount through this bundle too. I personally took Techtonica for a spin shortly after its release, and let me tell you, it's fun! So consider giving it a try.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34792/Techtonica__Captain_of_Industry

Next, let me show you some new things coming in Update 2. And to give credit where credit is due, these are mostly made by Jeremy, so you know to whom you can address your praises or further requests :)

Custom surfaces

It’s coming ladies and gentlemen, custom surfaces, so that your new steel or nuclear plant does not have to be on a grass field! For now, we have a custom concrete mostly working, but we plan to add more visuals so that you will be able to customize your factory visuals to your liking.

The new concrete surface feature won’t be just visual. We plan to lower vehicles’ maintenance and fuel consumption while they are driving on reinforced ground.

Balancers on pillars

Another feature coming in Update 2 is balancers on pillars. You will be able to build elevated balancers and sorters that are supported by the same pillars as transports. This should simplify the branching and sorting of elevated transport lines. You can also notice that pillars can now be attached to balancers from the top.

Terrain dust particles

In Update 2, every terrain change will emit dust particles, making the terrain mining, dumping, and collapsing more realistic and visually appealing. It’s a relatively small change but it adds a lot to the overall immersion (and helps to hide sudden terrain changes a little).

Patch v0.5.5

We’ve just released patch v0.5.5 and there are some changes I’d like to briefly talk about.

One-line change resulting in 4x terrain physics speedup

Yes, we’ve identified a one-line change that led to 4x terrain physics speedup which resulted in ~30% sim speedup when terrain physics is active. Here it is:

[table]

[tr]

[td]Before[/td]

[td]After[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]```public readonly struct Tile2i {

[FieldOffset(0)]

public readonly int X;

[FieldOffset(4)]

public readonly int Y;

[FieldOffset(0)]

public readonly ulong XyPacked;

...

public override int GetHashCode() {

return XyPacked.GetHashCode();

}

} [/td] [td] public readonly struct Tile2i {

[FieldOffset(0)]

public readonly int X;

[FieldOffset(4)]

public readonly int Y;

[FieldOffset(0)]

public readonly ulong XyPacked;

...

public override int GetHashCode() {

return X ^ (Y << 16);

}

}