Research Story update for 11 September 2023

Hotfix v0.5.1

Build 12156535 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Researchers,

Here's an update with some fixes for critical bugs. Thank you all for your reports and patience!

  • [Fixed] An NPC appearing in the Archive after the Midautumn Festival, that causes a bugged dialogue.
  • [Fixed] Crash when entering the final room after attending the Midautumn Festival.
  • [Fixed] Occasional crash when checking Research Rank at the Archive counter.
  • [Fixed] Teagan goes back to his work routine after the closing cutscene.
  • [Fixed] Freezing when skipping the cutscene while receiving an item, during one of the closing cutscenes.

Miki

