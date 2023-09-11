Hotfix v0.5.1

Hey Researchers,
Here's an update with some fixes for critical bugs. Thank you all for your reports and patience!
- [Fixed] An NPC appearing in the Archive after the Midautumn Festival, that causes a bugged dialogue.
- [Fixed] Crash when entering the final room after attending the Midautumn Festival.
- [Fixed] Occasional crash when checking Research Rank at the Archive counter.
- [Fixed] Teagan goes back to his work routine after the closing cutscene.
- [Fixed] Freezing when skipping the cutscene while receiving an item, during one of the closing cutscenes.
Miki
Changed files in this update