 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Len's Island update for 11 September 2023

Patch 0.6.01

Share · View all patches · Build 12156486 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all! We've had a long night/day of fixing bugs and balancing after receiving your reports and feedback after the initial launch of Cursed Underworld.

We will release a new patch every day or two until the update is silky smooth and as stable as possible.

! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch:
  • Improved chunk loading time to reduce stutters.
  • Fixed crops from previous save files not being harvestable after the update.
  • Improved/changed the hungry UI visuals and added hunger sounds for improved communication.
  • Improved lightning strike hit detection to not hit the player when inside a building,
  • Fixed egg sack spawners causing graphical glitches on some graphics cards.
  • Fixed egg sack spawners always respawning Infront of the dark forest cave entrance.
  • Fixed Scythes not showing at the workbench utility box.
  • Fixed bad collision on barrels and chests after destruction.
  • Fixed various areas in the Act 3 dungeons with bad respawns and weird enemy navigation.
  • Rebalanced the blueprint costs for most deco items.
  • Fixed unequipped watering can still making noises.
  • Tweaked backpack dropping code to make it more robust.
  • Fixed some vendor items not disappearing after purchase.
  • Fixed item duplication bug from hotbar.

Please keep the bug reports coming if you find any issues! Thank you all for the great feedback and quick reporting :)

~ Julian

Changed files in this update

Len's Island Content Depot 1335831
  • Loading history…
Len's Island Mac Content Depot 1335832
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link