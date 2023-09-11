Patch 0.6.01

Hey all! We've had a long night/day of fixing bugs and balancing after receiving your reports and feedback after the initial launch of Cursed Underworld.
We will release a new patch every day or two until the update is silky smooth and as stable as possible.
! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch:
- Improved chunk loading time to reduce stutters.
- Fixed crops from previous save files not being harvestable after the update.
- Improved/changed the hungry UI visuals and added hunger sounds for improved communication.
- Improved lightning strike hit detection to not hit the player when inside a building,
- Fixed egg sack spawners causing graphical glitches on some graphics cards.
- Fixed egg sack spawners always respawning Infront of the dark forest cave entrance.
- Fixed Scythes not showing at the workbench utility box.
- Fixed bad collision on barrels and chests after destruction.
- Fixed various areas in the Act 3 dungeons with bad respawns and weird enemy navigation.
- Rebalanced the blueprint costs for most deco items.
- Fixed unequipped watering can still making noises.
- Tweaked backpack dropping code to make it more robust.
- Fixed some vendor items not disappearing after purchase.
- Fixed item duplication bug from hotbar.
Please keep the bug reports coming if you find any issues! Thank you all for the great feedback and quick reporting :)
~ Julian
Changed files in this update