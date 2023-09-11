Patch 0.6.01

Hey all! We've had a long night/day of fixing bugs and balancing after receiving your reports and feedback after the initial launch of Cursed Underworld.

We will release a new patch every day or two until the update is silky smooth and as stable as possible.

! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch:

Improved chunk loading time to reduce stutters.

Fixed crops from previous save files not being harvestable after the update.

Improved/changed the hungry UI visuals and added hunger sounds for improved communication.

Improved lightning strike hit detection to not hit the player when inside a building,

Fixed egg sack spawners causing graphical glitches on some graphics cards.

Fixed egg sack spawners always respawning Infront of the dark forest cave entrance.

Fixed Scythes not showing at the workbench utility box.

Fixed bad collision on barrels and chests after destruction.

Fixed various areas in the Act 3 dungeons with bad respawns and weird enemy navigation.

Rebalanced the blueprint costs for most deco items.

Fixed unequipped watering can still making noises.

Tweaked backpack dropping code to make it more robust.

Fixed some vendor items not disappearing after purchase.

Fixed item duplication bug from hotbar.

Please keep the bug reports coming if you find any issues! Thank you all for the great feedback and quick reporting :)

~ Julian