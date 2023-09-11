- Granite Wildcat and Wildcat XT have higher body collisions to prevent ground clipping.
- Patriot Oxide and Oxide Fury have bigger wheels so they don't sink under ground like before.
- Adjusted lighting at the final turn of Guttural Crack level.
- Added 3 more mud zones to Guttural Crack level for more Titan and Mud Plugger class advantage.
- Good and Beautiful graphics settings support 1 extra light.
MotorCubs RC update for 11 September 2023
Windows Build 572 - Hotfix 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
