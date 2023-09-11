 Skip to content

MotorCubs RC update for 11 September 2023

Windows Build 572 - Hotfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 12156388 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Granite Wildcat and Wildcat XT have higher body collisions to prevent ground clipping.
  • Patriot Oxide and Oxide Fury have bigger wheels so they don't sink under ground like before.
  • Adjusted lighting at the final turn of Guttural Crack level.
  • Added 3 more mud zones to Guttural Crack level for more Titan and Mud Plugger class advantage.
  • Good and Beautiful graphics settings support 1 extra light.

Changed files in this update

