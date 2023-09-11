Early Access 2 Patch 2023.6

Ticket #1656 QOL – Total treasury amount shown in purchase prompt
Ticket #1648 QOL – Stargate icon for stars added on galaxy map
Ticket #1645 QOL – Customize “Recommended” research based on species
Ticket #1628 Farming tech filters for Mechanoid and Lithovores
Ticket #1653 QOL – System and colony sidebar show temporal anomaly and blockade data
Ticket #1647 – Skip GNN event brief black screen fix
Ticket #1650 Combat ship drive and computers not upgrading on completed research fix
Ticket #1649 Microbiotics multiplier fix
Ticket #1660 Research complete – not spawning event fix
Ticket #1654 QOL – Galaxy Star indicator for outposts
Ticket #1655 Retreat not working if enemy fleet is an incoming monster
Ticket #1661 Post combat screen instantly cleared fix
Ticket #1659 Colony focus change fixes
Ticket #1664 QOL – Enter system and exit system view zoom
Ticket #1648 AI Diplomacy fixes
Ticket #1665 Ambient music track sorting fix
Ticket #1662 Colony ships not establishing colonies on next turn fix
Ticket #1668 Pan to homeworld for Synth fix
Ticket #1658 Synth planets menu range based on capital fix
Ticket #1672 Evolutionary mutation subterranean bonus fix
Ticket #1671 Auto explore fleets going out of fuel range
Ticket #1669 Scrap menu multiple scrap fix
Ticket #1666 AI demand loop softlock fix
Ticket #1667 Mechanoid – AI demands tech that player doesn’t possess or can’t research fix
Ticket #1670 Support ships scrapping fix
Ticket #1652 QOL – Add colony base building for lost colony
Additional Features:
Custom Species Enabled
Changed files in this update