Early Access 2 Patch 2023.6

Ticket #1656 QOL – Total treasury amount shown in purchase prompt

Ticket #1648 QOL – Stargate icon for stars added on galaxy map

Ticket #1645 QOL – Customize “Recommended” research based on species

Ticket #1628 Farming tech filters for Mechanoid and Lithovores

Ticket #1653 QOL – System and colony sidebar show temporal anomaly and blockade data

Ticket #1647 – Skip GNN event brief black screen fix

Ticket #1650 Combat ship drive and computers not upgrading on completed research fix

Ticket #1649 Microbiotics multiplier fix

Ticket #1660 Research complete – not spawning event fix

Ticket #1654 QOL – Galaxy Star indicator for outposts

Ticket #1655 Retreat not working if enemy fleet is an incoming monster

Ticket #1661 Post combat screen instantly cleared fix

Ticket #1659 Colony focus change fixes

Ticket #1664 QOL – Enter system and exit system view zoom

Ticket #1648 AI Diplomacy fixes

Ticket #1665 Ambient music track sorting fix

Ticket #1662 Colony ships not establishing colonies on next turn fix

Ticket #1668 Pan to homeworld for Synth fix

Ticket #1658 Synth planets menu range based on capital fix

Ticket #1672 Evolutionary mutation subterranean bonus fix

Ticket #1671 Auto explore fleets going out of fuel range

Ticket #1669 Scrap menu multiple scrap fix

Ticket #1666 AI demand loop softlock fix

Ticket #1667 Mechanoid – AI demands tech that player doesn’t possess or can’t research fix

Ticket #1670 Support ships scrapping fix

Ticket #1652 QOL – Add colony base building for lost colony

Additional Features:

Custom Species Enabled