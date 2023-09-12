Version 3.0.3.1 Update Notice

Hello, esteemed players, I am the producer of Heroes of Fate game.

I've kept you waiting for a long time, this update contains a lot of content, mainly refactoring the underlying code logic, solving the problem of lag, as well as level time and rhythm cuts, as well as a lot of in-game details adjustments, as well as archiving problems and so on~!

Version 3.0.3.1 is updated as follows:

[System Adjustment

As long as you don't kill Princess Fairy Spirit, you can always find her to make a wish.

2, repeat the fireball art formally modified to ice cone art, belong to the ice magic skills

3, in order to avoid some kind of yet unknown reason for the error report led to the player archive corruption, so added the game archive automatic backup function, every time you open the game will automatically back up once, to retain the archive records within a month. The location of the archive backup is in \HeroOfFate\SaveFiles\Backup. Fine-tune the exit position of all projectile skills, instead of emitting from the center of the character, the bullets are shot from a slightly outside position. Reduced the collision blocking range of all huge monsters.

6、Limit the minimum attack and defense value of the character to avoid bugs causing the value to become negative. Adjusted level 2 clearance time to 16 minutes and level 3 clearance time to 22 minutes.

8, the collection interface event card lighting conditions unified adjusted to as long as the corresponding card can be clicked once

[System Optimization

1、Optimized the game underlying reconstruction, the code and the system for a comprehensive optimization

2、Part of the advanced skills special effects performance beautification:

① Replaced the skill effects of the sweeping force

② Thor's hammer skills added a simple shadow effect

③ Reduced the number of particles of flame arrows derived flame

3, optimized the victory settlement interface

4、Optimize the problem of too many trophies on the ground

5、Optimize the purchase sound effect too loud problem

Bug fixes

1、Fix the bug that partner's recovery attribute is invalid.

2、Fix the bug that clicking on "Please Drink" when you don't have money for the second tavern visit will lead to jamming.

3、Fixed the bug that the t3 skill was not attached to the partner.

4、Fixed the bug that in the copy quest, if there are monsters that will summon new monsters when they die, the summoned monsters are not removed after completing the quest.

5. Fixed the bug that the music will be interrupted when multiple skills are played together.

6. Fixed the bug that tracking bullets will keep circling around the enemy after getting the penetration attribute.

7. Fixed the bug that other settings interface is displayed by default.

8、Fixed the disappearance bug of some escape doors.

New