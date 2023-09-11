2023-09-10

- Stabilized rotation of NPCs
- Added another enemy to South Island
- Improved Gogoler's dialogue
- Fixed a bug affecting vertically centered dialogue choices
RSOD Playtest update for 11 September 2023
