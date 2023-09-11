 Skip to content

RSOD Playtest update for 11 September 2023

2023-09-10

  • Stabilized rotation of NPCs
  • Added another enemy to South Island
  • Improved Gogoler's dialogue
  • Fixed a bug affecting vertically centered dialogue choices

