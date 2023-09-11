New update: Minor Hotfix

Hotfix Announcement

Dear Steam Community,

I sincerely apologize for the delay in addressing some critical issues in the game. Nonetheless, I'm excited to bring you a hotfix that addresses several issues to enhance your gaming experience. I've listened to your feedback and and in response, I have taken action to address various concerns.

These include resolving previously 'impossible' levels, eliminating instant-win loopholes, refining visual elements, and enhancing hints across multiple levels.

Level-Specific Fixes:

Level 16: One of the variants had a corrupt answer that would soft-lock the game. This has been solved.

One of the variants had a corrupt answer that would soft-lock the game. This has been solved. Level 16: The image of the [spoiler]wordle[/spoiler] variant has been adjusted to ensure solvability.

The image of the [spoiler]wordle[/spoiler] variant has been adjusted to ensure solvability. Level 15: Similar to Level 16, I've fixed the images and prompts to make sure you can complete the level as intended.

Visual Enhancement:

To maintain immersion, the mouse cursor is now hidden while playing. You'll only see the in-game cursor, providing a more seamless gaming experience.

Visual Enhancement:

Some modals were misbehaving, but fear not! I've squashed the bug that caused them to display incorrect texts, ensuring that you receive the right information at the right time.

Hint Improvements:

Level 10: Hints are now functioning as intended.

Hints are now functioning as intended. Level 15: The "instant-win" button has been removed from this level to maintain the integrity of the gameplay experience.

Level 11 Variant:

I've addressed an issue with a variant for Level 11. It is now correctly set up as a modal level instead of a URL one, aligning with the intended design.

Thank you for your patience and valuable feedback. I hope you enjoy these improvements and continue to have a great time playing the game! If you encounter any more issues or have suggestions, please don't hesitate to let me know.

More updates will come rather soon, halloween will be interesting...

Happy gaming! 🎮