Infinimine update for 11 September 2023

Infinimine Ver.72

Build 12156136

Patchnotes

-Fixed per min counters / gold display being negative
-Fixed the bug with bonus progress 100% this time...

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2106081 Depot 2106081
