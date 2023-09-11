Warlock Talent Tree Completed!

482: Early Access 0.18.82

September 11, 2023 12:25 AM EST

• Warlock's talent tree is now playable! Have fun!

• Warlock's explosion on poison damage explosion is now called Rancid Putrefaction instead of simply saying "Explosive Plague".

• Resist Fire for Templar's Molten Sigil now has diminishing returns built into it instead of receiving 2 per point.

• Added Poison Damage for Warlock's Profane Spirit was increased.

• Fixed the enhanced ice damage on Wizard's Frozen Barrier.

• Druid's Blizzard base damage was increased.

• Fixed Daiyo and Tyranid's add spell fire damage bonus.

• Fixed a bug that caused "+Add Spell Damage" to be an invalid value in some cases.

• Made some tooltip label adjustments where spell damage is enhanced/increased.

• Improved asset caching... should see less "on the fly" loading of assets now.

• The character stat sheet now updates Character stat values properly when returning to town.