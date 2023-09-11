 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 11 September 2023

Warlock Talent Tree Completed!

Nevergrind Online update for 11 September 2023

Warlock Talent Tree Completed!

Build 12156116

482: Early Access 0.18.82
September 11, 2023 12:25 AM EST
• Warlock's talent tree is now playable! Have fun!
• Warlock's explosion on poison damage explosion is now called Rancid Putrefaction instead of simply saying "Explosive Plague".
• Resist Fire for Templar's Molten Sigil now has diminishing returns built into it instead of receiving 2 per point.
• Added Poison Damage for Warlock's Profane Spirit was increased.
• Fixed the enhanced ice damage on Wizard's Frozen Barrier.
• Druid's Blizzard base damage was increased.
• Fixed Daiyo and Tyranid's add spell fire damage bonus.
• Fixed a bug that caused "+Add Spell Damage" to be an invalid value in some cases.
• Made some tooltip label adjustments where spell damage is enhanced/increased.
• Improved asset caching... should see less "on the fly" loading of assets now.
• The character stat sheet now updates Character stat values properly when returning to town.

