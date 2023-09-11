Update v0.8 Truly Endless

https://koalasintraffic.github.io/spd/news/2023/09/10/truly-endless/

The last hotfix I made introduced bugs, so I’m releasing a new update with these fixes. The new wall tower should allow you to fix your maze despite the bosses’ abilities. And finally, endless mode is now almost truly endless!

For endless, your computer may experience performance issues due to having too many enemies in the game… Don’t forget to use items as they deal percent damage. Also, I added a beta global leaderboard system, several bug fixes, and balanced some of the towers.

Endless wave generation

Endless waves technically stop once the potential score you can get reaches 2 billion, so not truly endless but it’s very hard to reach that point.

Health and damage datatypes have been changed to handle values up to 1e300.

Serfs are now significantly easier at high levels. Before, their health increased faster than the main waves. Now, it’s been changed to be calculated based on the main wave’s health.

Points you can make: https://koalasintraffic.github.io/spd/scoring

Money you can make: https://koalasintraffic.github.io/spd/money

Mazing

Push backs and sucking from the Dragon and Final Boss have been changed for mazing only. Now they will deal 10 damage to towers (same amount of damage as the Kraken). This will make mazing a lot less random than before.

Fixed bug where the Final Boss could swap the new wall tower.

Tower updates

Max tower level has been increased to 100. This max level is the bottleneck for endless.

Wall tower sell value has been changed so it gives the full refund.

Beam tower can no longer be displaced or swapped to prevent making the tower useless. Beam visuals have been reduced for better visibility.

Slow tower has been significantly nerfed. Slow starts at 6% and maxes at level 8 with a 48% movement reduction.

Stun tower bonus damage to bosses is now x3 again. Bosses are just really hard…

Buff weapon

Changed to heal for 10% of the tower’s max health instead of just 1 HP. This allows you to heal any tower to full with a single buff (12 second duration).

Leaderboards

A global leaderboard has been added. Basically high scores from all levels are summed together. This will be re-calculated for players with save files pre-0.8 and whenever you get a new high score.

Although not actually tracked on the leaderboards, the maximum waves reached is now a local stat. This can be viewed before starting a level.

A cheat detection has been added in beta mode. Please contact me if you get this error message!!!

Miscellaneous changes