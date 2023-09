Share · View all patches · Build 12156063 · Last edited 11 September 2023 – 04:09:14 UTC by Wendy

・Starting a NEWGAME with saved data for a specific situation will start from a different save point Fixed bug

・Added a hint to open the options screen with the Q key when starting from NEWGAME

・Fixed a bug that items in some stages could be restored and acquired again after loading and retrying.

・Fixed a bug that allowed users to pass through dead ends in certain stages.

・Fixed a bug that prevented progress when opening the menu in picture-matching puzzles.