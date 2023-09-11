All Bugs and Build Issue Fixed!

Hello Everyone,

A major hotfix here to fix the bugs that have been reported to us.

There was a major issue with corruption on the previous hotfix build causing the game to revert to a version from a few versions ago... A massive downgrade!'

Someone very kindly pointed out that their game was still displaying version 2 on the title screen when it should be version 3, leading to us making the discovery.

This has now been fixed and an update pushed.

As of the time of writing, all known bugs have been fixed!

Make sure your game says "Version 3" in the bottom left corner of the title screen and then you'll know you're on the correct build.



Please report any more if you find them!

Kind regards,

MGGEDev