 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monster Girl Invasion RPG update for 11 September 2023

All Bugs and Build Issue Fixed!

Share · View all patches · Build 12156052 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone,

A major hotfix here to fix the bugs that have been reported to us.
There was a major issue with corruption on the previous hotfix build causing the game to revert to a version from a few versions ago... A massive downgrade!'

Someone very kindly pointed out that their game was still displaying version 2 on the title screen when it should be version 3, leading to us making the discovery.

This has now been fixed and an update pushed.

As of the time of writing, all known bugs have been fixed!

Make sure your game says "Version 3" in the bottom left corner of the title screen and then you'll know you're on the correct build.

Please report any more if you find them!

Kind regards,

MGGEDev

Changed files in this update

Monster Girl Invasion RPG Windows Depot 1836421
  • Loading history…
Monster Girl Invasion RPG MAC Depot 1836422
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link