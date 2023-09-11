 Skip to content

QuickMatrix update for 11 September 2023

V5.6.1 Quickly replace file paths in files with macro support.

Share · View all patches · Build 12155837 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

When using file replacement or content replacement in the Quick Switch tool, the corresponding file paths support the following macro paths:
1.%appdata%
2.%userprofile%
3.%systemroot%
4.%temp%
5.%programfiles%
6.%alluserprofile%

