When using file replacement or content replacement in the Quick Switch tool, the corresponding file paths support the following macro paths:
1.%appdata%
2.%userprofile%
3.%systemroot%
4.%temp%
5.%programfiles%
6.%alluserprofile%
QuickMatrix update for 11 September 2023
V5.6.1 Quickly replace file paths in files with macro support.
