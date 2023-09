Share · View all patches · Build 12155767 · Last edited 11 September 2023 – 02:46:09 UTC by Wendy

v5-1799 changelog

Fixed the data exception bug that occurred when accepting the bounty task

Fixed anti-cheat system verification bug

Update the gene pool of some behaviors of neural networks in combat states

Adjust the alignment setting in Battle Mode

Added target attribute display after aiming at the target in battle mode